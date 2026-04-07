Indore News: Crucial Meet Over Metro Alignment And Civic Concerns |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A crucial meeting was held at the Indore Development Authority meeting hall following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding objections to the underground metro project and broader urban issues in Indore.

The hearing was led by former Divisional Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey, who reviewed a representation submitted by Kishore Kodwani concerning the proposed underground metro alignment.

Addressing the meeting, Dubey said decisions on the metro’s underground alignment will be made only after considering key factors, including clearance from the Archaeological Survey, gazette notifications, environmental impact approvals and soil testing reports.

He also noted that metro construction has not yet begun and only preliminary pile testing is under way. The final decision will be taken after reviewing the proposal placed before the District Planning Committee, along with the representation.

During the proceedings, concerns were also raised about five major issues affecting the city: deteriorating air quality, depleting groundwater levels, increasing traffic congestion, unsustainable development and alleged administrative arbitrariness.

Officials said the District Collector will convene a meeting next week with representatives from nearly 15 departments, along with citizen activists, to reach a consensus. Based on this discussion, the Additional Chief Secretary will take a final decision and submit a detailed report to the High Court.

The matter is scheduled for a further hearing on Tuesday, when the court is expected to review the administration’s progress and submissions.