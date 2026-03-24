Indore News: City Schools To Implement Hands-On Learning By 2027 As CBSE Mandates Composite Skill Labs |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From coding robots to experimenting with AI, students in Indore and across Madhya Pradesh are set to move beyond textbooks as CBSE mandates hands-on composite skill labs in all affiliated schools by 2027.

The labs will provide practical learning in robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, electronics and vocational trades, shifting education from theory-based instruction to experiential, skill-based learning.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, the initiative aims to develop competencies that prepare students for higher education, careers and real-world problem-solving. Schools are required to set up either one lab of 600 sq ft for classes 6–12 or two labs of 400 sq ft each for middle and senior school students.

According to CBSE records, Indore has over 170 affiliated schools, while Madhya Pradesh has more than 1,000 CBSE schools. The initiative is considered one of the largest skill-based education reforms in the state. CBSE has also provided detailed guidelines for infrastructure, tools and operational procedures, allowing schools to adapt according to their resources and local needs.

With the Aug 22, 2027 deadline approaching, schools across Indore and Madhya Pradesh are expected to adopt composite skill labs gradually. The move represents a shift towards practical, skill-driven education that goes beyond examinations, providing students with hands-on learning and preparing them for careers, entrepreneurship and higher education opportunities.

Labs to focus equally on pedagogy and infrastructure

UK Jha, CBSE coordinator |

“Schools will have the flexibility to design their labs according to the interests of their students while adhering to safety and operational guidelines provided by the board,” said UK Jha, CBSE coordinator.

Manoj Bajpai, CBSE resource person |

“The ultimate goal is not to standardise projects but to cultivate an atmosphere of curiosity, practical application and interdisciplinary skill development,” said Manoj Bajpai, CBSE resource person.

Trained educators necessary for success

Dr Pawan Rathi |

“Experiential learning reshapes the way children engage with education. When students are involved in hands-on projects, retention improves, and learning becomes meaningful. The labs are a great opportunity, but they require a culture shift alongside infrastructure investment,” said consultant psychologist Dr Pawan Rathi.

Dr Vini Jhariya |

“Without teacher training and continuous support, there is a risk that the labs may remain underutilised or function as traditional classrooms with equipment rather than active learning spaces,” said Dr Vini Jhariya, child psychologist and learning expert.

Progressive step towards holistic education

Pratibha Kanungo |

“The introduction of composite skill labs provides students with the opportunity to discover their interests early, develop critical thinking skills, and engage in real-world problem solving,” said Pratibha Kanungo, principal of Maheshwari School.

“Our school has long invested in infrastructure that allows students to apply theoretical knowledge through practical projects,” said Siddharth Singh, director of The Emerald Heights International School.