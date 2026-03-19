Indore News: City Metro Clears Safety Inspection, Awaits NOC For Launch | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has completed the inspection of the Indore Metro’s priority corridor from March 15 to 18, 2026, marking the final step towards safety clearance for commercial operations.

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director S Krishna Chaitanya said metro services are expected to begin soon after the mandatory safety certification, or no-objection certificate (NOC), is issued. The priority corridor runs from Super Corridor-2 to Malviya Nagar and aims to offer commuters a safe, reliable and environmentally friendly mode of public transport.

During the four-day inspection, the CMRS team evaluated the entire corridor, covering key stations including Super Corridor-3, Super Corridor-2, Super Corridor-1, Bhawrasla Square, MR-10 Road, ISBT, Chandragupta Square, Hiranagar, Bapat Square, Meghdoot Garden, Vijay Nagar Square and Malviya Nagar.

The team tested critical systems such as metro trains (rolling stock), tracks and turnouts, signalling and train control systems, third rail power supply, the Operation Control Centre (OCC) and telecommunication networks. It also examined safety mechanisms including fire protection systems, emergency response protocols, station management, passenger amenities, lifts, escalators and public address systems.

Officials conducted trial runs, speed and braking tests, evacuation drills and power supply reliability checks. With the completion of this mandatory safety process, the Indore Metro has moved closer to launching operations and is set to transform the city’s public transport system.