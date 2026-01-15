 Indore News: City Celebrates Makar Sankranti Through Service, Faith & Tradition
The city celebrated Makar Sankranti with a blend of service, tradition and devotion. Social groups distributed warm clothes and food to underprivileged children, rooftops came alive with kite-flying, and temples witnessed special prayers and rituals. Area-wise celebrations reflected the festival’s spirit of charity, faith and community bonding across Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city marked Makar Sankranti with diverse celebrations reflecting social responsibility, cultural vibrancy and religious devotion. Across neighbourhoods, the harvest festival became an occasion not just for rituals, but for reaching out to the underprivileged and strengthening community bonds.

Arjunpura Basti, Harsiddhi and Juni Indore: Warmth through service

Jiye Sindhu Group organised a large-scale winter relief drive for underprivileged children. Group president Prakash Rajdev said that on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, new warm sweaters and hoodies were distributed to children in Arjunpura Basti near Lalbagh Palace. Similar distributions were also carried out in Harsiddhi and Juni Indore areas, benefiting 101 needy children.

The Arjunpura programme was conducted with the support of Seva Bharati. Social workers Kamal Matai, Lucky Shamwani, Daulat Virwani, along with Seva Bharati volunteers Muskan Kadam, Ramraj and Simran Batham actively participated. Prasad was also distributed among the children.

Laxmibai Nagar Grain Market area: Early morning celebration with children

Postal women organisation Indore celebrated Makar Sankranti by beginning the day with service. Under the leadership of Preeti Agrawal, postmaster general, Indore Region and organisation president, members served fresh, nutritious breakfast to children from the nearby settlement. Til laddoos, gajak and stationery items were distributed, while children were encouraged to pursue education. The initiative highlighted the importance of charity and sharing associated with the festival.

Malharganj: Skies filled with kites

Anand Shivre

Traditional enthusiasm was visible in Malharganj, where rooftops buzzed with kite-flying. Colourful kites and festive cheer created a lively atmosphere, reflecting the age-old Sankranti tradition.

Ayyappa Mandir: Devotion and rituals

Makara Vilakku Pooja was observed with grandeur at the Ayyappa Mandir. The day witnessed special poojas, a devotional procession, bhajans and annadanam, drawing devotees and adding a spiritual dimension to the city’s celebrations.

Together, these area-wise celebrations showcased how the city observed Makar Sankranti in different yet meaningful ways.

Indore News: City Celebrates Makar Sankranti Through Service, Faith & Tradition
