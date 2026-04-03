Indore News: Changing Lifestyle Disorders Striking Early – Experts | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Changing lifestyles are leading to a worrying health trend, with diseases once common after the age of 50 now being seen in individuals as young as 18.

Experts highlighted this concern on the second day of the international conference, WorldCon 2026, organised by the International Society of Coloproctology.

Organising secretary Dr Ishan Chaurasia said that earlier, due to limited technology, recurrence of piles after surgery was seen in nearly 30% of cases. However, with modern advancements such as staplers and laser techniques, the recurrence rate has reduced to nearly 2%, mostly due to poor post-treatment care.

He emphasised the importance of avoiding constipation-causing foods and maintaining a healthy diet after recovery.

Organising chairman Dr Mayank Gupta said live surgical sessions were conducted until the afternoon, followed by short video-based demonstrations explaining advanced surgical techniques.

At Eminence Hospital, 22 surgeries were successfully performed, with patients expected to be discharged the next day. Surgeons such as Dr Akshay Sharma guided students on technical aspects such as tissue handling and laser usage.

Senior experts, including Dr Sudesh Sharda and Dr Achal Agrawal, said this year s conference focused on video-based training and discussions on complex conditions such as piles, fissures, fistula, pilonidal sinus and abscesses, including their management during pregnancy.

Senior surgeon Dr Rakesh Shivhare urged patients not to ignore symptoms such as pain, bleeding or discharge, as they may indicate serious conditions, including cancer. He noted that nearly 70% to 80% of patients seek treatment at advanced stages.

Experts such as Dr Vipul Gurjar said sedentary habits, poor diet and low water intake are driving the rise in anorectal diseases. Meanwhile, Dr Kona Lakshmi said many women hesitate to seek timely medical help, worsening their condition.

Doctors collectively emphasised lifestyle changes, early diagnosis and awareness as key to prevention and effective treatment.