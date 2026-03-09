Indore News: CA Foundation Results; Beats National Average

Indore News: CA Foundation Results; Indore Beats National Average | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the CA Foundation examination conducted in January 2026, with Indore registering a pass percentage higher than the national average.

Across India, 1,09,694 students appeared for the examination, of whom 21,099 cleared it, recording an overall pass percentage of 19.23%. Among male candidates, 11,523 out of 57,238 passed with a success rate of 20.13%, while 9,576 of 52,456 female candidates cleared the exam, recording 18.26%.

In Indore, 2,387 students appeared for the CA Foundation examination and 478 candidates passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 20.02%, slightly higher than the national average.

In the city merit list, Avisha Chopra secured first position with 460 marks. Harsh Niraj Rathod stood second with 439 marks. The third rank was jointly secured by Krishika Jain and Koshlendra Soni, both scoring 412 marks.

According to city statistics, 864 students appeared in both groups, with 113 clearing both. Additionally, 977 students appeared in Group I only, of whom 154 passed, while 438 appeared in Group II only and 86 cleared it.

ICAI branch chairman CA Samkit Bhandari, secretary CA Narayan Somani and students chairman CA Lavish Tanted congratulated the successful candidates and their parents.

Central council member CA Pankaj Shah and regional council member CA Ankush Jain also extended their best wishes for the upcoming CA examinations.