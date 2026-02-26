Indore News: Bid To Ensure Safe Holi Festivities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Holi and Rang Panchami festivals, CP Santosh Kumar Singh on Wednesday held a detailed meeting with organisers of traditional Ger processions to ensure peaceful and safe celebrations.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers and representatives of major Ger groups.

During the discussion, the CP Singh reviewed key details such as procession routes, expected crowd size, parking arrangements and security planning. Organisers were advised to obtain proper permission for events and strictly follow the conditions set by the administration. Emphasis was placed on deploying enough trained volunteers and sharing their contact details with the police for better coordination.

Special attention was given to road safety. Organisers were asked to ensure that all vehicles used in processions are mechanically fit, equipped with safety tools and driven only by trained drivers. The police informed that breath analyser tests would be conducted and strict action would be taken against anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol.

The use of dangerous chemicals, harmful colours and any form of obscene or unruly behaviour was discouraged to protect public health and social harmony. Organisers were also advised to keep first-aid kits, fire extinguishers and public announcement systems ready to handle emergencies.

Organisers shared their concerns and suggestions and police officials assured them of full support. The meeting concluded with a collective appeal to celebrate the festivals with joy, tradition and mutual respect while ensuring public safety in the city.