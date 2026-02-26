 Indore News: Bid To Ensure Safe Holi Festivities
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Bid To Ensure Safe Holi Festivities

Indore News: Bid To Ensure Safe Holi Festivities

Ahead of Holi and Rang Panchami, Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh held a meeting with Ger procession organisers to ensure safe celebrations. Routes, crowd control, parking and security arrangements were reviewed. Police stressed permissions, trained volunteers, vehicle fitness and breath analyser checks. Use of harmful colours and unruly behaviour was discouraged.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 12:27 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Holi and Rang Panchami festivals, CP Santosh Kumar Singh on Wednesday held a detailed meeting with organisers of traditional Ger processions to ensure peaceful and safe celebrations.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers and representatives of major Ger groups.

During the discussion, the CP Singh reviewed key details such as procession routes, expected crowd size, parking arrangements and security planning. Organisers were advised to obtain proper permission for events and strictly follow the conditions set by the administration. Emphasis was placed on deploying enough trained volunteers and sharing their contact details with the police for better coordination.

Special attention was given to road safety. Organisers were asked to ensure that all vehicles used in processions are mechanically fit, equipped with safety tools and driven only by trained drivers. The police informed that breath analyser tests would be conducted and strict action would be taken against anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol.

FPJ Shorts
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26 Launched: Price In India, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26 Launched: Price In India, Specifications
BMC Budget 2026: Municipal Green Bonds To Fund Wastewater Treatment And Desalination Plants
BMC Budget 2026: Municipal Green Bonds To Fund Wastewater Treatment And Desalination Plants
BMC Budget 2026: Deonar Waste-To-Energy Plant To Commission By June; ₹580 Crore Allocated
BMC Budget 2026: Deonar Waste-To-Energy Plant To Commission By June; ₹580 Crore Allocated
₹400-Crore Money-Heist Case Transferred To CID After Review Flags Concerns Over SIT Probe
₹400-Crore Money-Heist Case Transferred To CID After Review Flags Concerns Over SIT Probe
Read Also
Indore News: HC Orders Fresh Probe Into Alleged Abuse Of Deaf-Mute Students At ITI
article-image

The use of dangerous chemicals, harmful colours and any form of obscene or unruly behaviour was discouraged to protect public health and social harmony. Organisers were also advised to keep first-aid kits, fire extinguishers and public announcement systems ready to handle emergencies.

Organisers shared their concerns and suggestions and police officials assured them of full support. The meeting concluded with a collective appeal to celebrate the festivals with joy, tradition and mutual respect while ensuring public safety in the city.

Follow us on