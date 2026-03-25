Indore News: Asaram Bapu’s Son Narayan Sai, Convicted In Rape Case, Appears In Indore Family Court For Divorce

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rape convict Narayan Sai, son of jailed self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, appeared in a family court in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday amid tight security, where he recorded his statement in a divorce case filed by his wife.

Narayan Sai is currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat’s Surat after being sentenced to life imprisonment in the rape case. He was brought to the family court in Indore under heavy police security.

His wife, Janaki Harpalani, a resident of Indore, was also present on the court premises but did not speak to the media.

Lawyers involved in the case said Narayan Sai appeared in connection with the divorce petition filed by Janaki. She alleged mental cruelty and other charges against her husband and sought a lump sum of Rs5 crore as permanent maintenance.

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The lawyers said Narayan Sai’s statement was recorded during his 90-minute appearance, following which Janaki’s lawyers cross-examined him.

The court has set April 1 as the date for final arguments of both parties.

In 2018, the family court ordered Narayan Sai to pay monthly maintenance of Rs50,000 to his wife. Janaki told the court that he had not paid maintenance for the past eight years. PTI