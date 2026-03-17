Indore News: Ahata Ban; Thodi Si Jo Open Drinking Thrives In City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As evening falls, ugly scenes of public consuming liquor in the open paint a dirty picture of this cleanest city of the country. For last three years since ‘ahatas’ -- watering holes attached to liquor shops -- were shut down, liquor drinking in the open has become widespread, openly violating excise rules even as authorities appear to be turning a blind eye to the growing menace.

More than three years after the Madhya Pradesh government announced a statewide ban on ahatas in 2023, public drinking continues openly across Indore. The decision, taken during the tenure of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, appears to have changed only the form of drinking spaces, not the practice itself.

Small eateries, or dhabas, adjacent to some liquor shops are allegedly allowing customers to drink in the open by setting up temporary arrangements with green nets, tin sheets, plastic chairs and bricks. In many places, open areas outside shops have effectively replaced formal ahatas. Out of 173 liquor shops in Indore, more than 100 are reportedly facilitating such illegal arrangements despite clear government orders.

An officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said several of these dhabas and food joints have been opened next to liquor shops to allow customers to consume alcohol openly, in violation of excise norms.

Near Mhow Naka, a busy square, liquor outlets draw large evening crowds who drink along the roadside. Vehicles are parked haphazardly, leading to traffic congestion and frequent altercations. Residents say the atmosphere becomes chaotic after sunset, making the area uncomfortable for the public.

Near Scheme Number 140, people can also be seen consuming liquor on roadsides and near shops. Locals say the situation is particularly distressing for women, who have to pass through groups of intoxicated men daily. Residents claim repeated complaints have failed to bring any visible action.

Near Robot Square, people are seen consuming liquor in the open despite the regular movement of police and administrative officials in the area.

The problem is not limited to the city. Along the Bypass Road and in rural areas, several roadside dhabas are accused of serving liquor without valid licences, operating like unregulated bars. Locals allege authorities are aware of these violations but have failed to act.

Excise officials declined to comment on the issue.

For residents, the impact is evident in the form of growing public nuisance, harassment, traffic disruption and a sense of lawlessness. As open drinking replaces ahatas across Indore, questions are being raised about why enforcement agencies have failed to curb the problem.