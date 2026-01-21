 Indore News: Administration Raids Illegal Cracker Factory, Seize Explosives
The district administration raided an illegal firecracker factory in Jalodiya Par village, Depalpur, and seized a large quantity of explosive materials. The unit was operating without a licence or safety measures. Officials sealed the site and initiated action under the Explosives Act. The accused had earlier faced similar charges at the same location.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:17 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Tuesday took major action against an illegally operating firecracker factory in Jalodiya Par village of Depalpur tehsil. The unit was found functioning without a valid licence and without mandatory safety measures.

A joint team of the district administration and police conducted a raid and seized a large quantity of explosive material used in the manufacture of firecrackers. Acting on specific inputs, the inspection was carried out on the instructions of Collector Shivam Verma by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Depalpur) Rakesh Mohan Tripathi, Joint Collector Deepak Singh Chauhan, Tehsildar Balveer Singh Rajput and SDOP Depalpur Sanghamitra Samrat, along with personnel from the police and revenue departments.

During the inspection, officials found that firecracker manufacturing was being carried out without a licence, in violation of rules. The site also lacked basic safety arrangements and posed serious law-and-order risks.

The seized materials included 12 sacks of jute bundles (each sack containing six bundles), around 20 loose bundles, 55 plastic trays, sacks of gunpowder, a plastic bag of rubber bands, a bag of dry green colour, six bags of white and yellow chemical powder, two bags of sulphur powder, six jute bags containing yellow chemical powder, two steel containers of aluminium powder, and loose gunpowder stored in three plastic trays. All items were sealed and a panchnama was prepared as per prescribed procedures in the presence of police and revenue officials.

According to officials, the accused had stocked explosive materials at the location with the intention of operating an illegal firecracker factory. Timely action by the police and revenue departments prevented the activity. The offence falls under violations of the Explosives Act and other related regulations.

Notably, a case had earlier been registered against the accused, Sanjay, son of Vinod, under the Explosive Substances Act, 1884, for illegal manufacture of firecrackers at the same site. On December 17, 2025, raw materials and finished illegal firecrackers were also seized from the location following a complaint regarding unlawful firecracker manufacturing.

