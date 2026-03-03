Indore News: ₹66 Lakh Grant For Construction Of Public Garden In Aalirajpur

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday announced a grant of Rs 66 lakh for the construction of a public garden in Aalirajpur district.

The funds will be used to develop a public garden near the district hospital a proposal submitted by Cabinet Minister Nagarsingh Chauhan and BJP district president Santosh Maku Parwal. The proposed park aims to provide a comfortable resting space for the large number of patients and attendants who visit the hospital daily.

Vijayvargiya assured that funds would be disbursed promptly following departmental formalities.

Separately, the Aalirajpur District Cricket Association submitted a memorandum to Vijayvargiya regarding the Fateh Sports Club Ground. Their key demands included installation of floodlights for night tournaments, maintenance of the ground, deployment of a permanent municipal security employee and repair of storm-damaged pavilion sheets.

Vijayvargiya assured that a floodlight survey would be commissioned and a budget estimate will be prepared at the earliest.

During the event, Suresh Maheshwari introduced Riddhi Murti, a player from Aalirajpur selected for the Madhya Pradesh Girls Under-15 Cricket team. The minister extended his best wishes to the young athlete.