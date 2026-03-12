Indore News: ₹4 Lakh Monthly Boost For MGM Hostels | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hostel facilities at MGM Medical College are set to improve after the Executive Council approved a proposal to strengthen maintenance arrangements and increase financial support for hostel management.

The decision was taken following a proposal by the Commissioner of Medical Education to address recurring issues faced by resident students.

The institution has 17 hostels accommodating MBBS and postgraduate students. Earlier, limited funds led to delays in repairing bathrooms, maintaining sanitation, managing mess services and carrying out minor civil or electrical work.

Under the new arrangement, approximately Rs 4 lakh will be provided every month as advance funds to ensure routine maintenance tasks can be handled without administrative delays.

Each block warden will now receive an imprest amount of Rs 20,000 to address urgent repairs and small works at the hostel level. The Chief Hostel Officer will continue receiving Rs 40,000 as imprest money to coordinate larger maintenance requirements.

Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said medical students represent the future of healthcare and also act as ambassadors of the institution.

He said improving hostel infrastructure will create a more comfortable academic environment, allowing students to focus on studies without facing prolonged administrative hurdles over basic facilities.