Indore: Newly married woman ends life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling at her home in the Azad Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The police are taking statements from her parents and in-laws to know the reason for her suicide.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that Kavita Goya (20), a resident of Shivdarshan Nagar area was found hanging by her family members on Monday. She was taken to the hospital, where she died during treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Kavita got married to Dinesh in May 2021. The family members were unaware of any of her problems due to which she took such an extreme step. The autopsy report is also awaited. The police have informed her parents who live in Khategaon, Dewas district.

30-yr-old man ends life

In another incident, 30-year-old Manish, a resident of the Hira Nagar area was found hanging by one of his family members and was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his suicide could not be ascertained till the filing of the report.

Youth commits suicide

A youth also ended his life in the Chandan Nagar area and the police are trying to know the reason for his suicide.

Elderly man found dead in bawadi

An elderly man was found dead in a bawadi (step well) in the Azad Nagar area on Tuesday. It was still not clear whether he jumped into the step well or he accidentally fell into it. The police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that after receiving information about the body in the bawadi in Ravi Nagar, police reached the spot. The body was taken out and sent for autopsy. The deceased was identified as Raju Sonkar, 62 years, a resident of Ravi Nagar area. Preliminary investigation revealed that the bawadi is covered with the railing and a portion was found broken through which the man fell into the well. The family members informed that he was sleeping at home and how he reached the bawadi is not known.

