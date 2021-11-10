Indore: NEP made by educationists not the government, focuses on building future

Indore: The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 i​​s truly a policy for the entire nation, and it will be implemented throughout the country. It is not a policy made by the government, but by educationists and they always focus on building the future, irrespective of the government.

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh said this while addressing the gathering of educationists and experts under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav lecture series.

Free Press in association with Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya (DAVV) organised the lecture on ‘Changing nature of education in Independent India in the context of New Education Policy at the University auditorium, UTD, Khandwa Road, on Tuesday.

As the keynote speaker and chief guest of the event Singh said, “NEP is the first education policy of 21st century. It's come after 28 years and it is a much needed change.”

The NEP focuses on multidisciplinary and holistic education, he said. “There are many unitary universities in the country, wherein we see one college for one language, music, technical education, medical education, etc. which form single faculty education,” Singh said.

He added these institutes are many but when educationists and experts discuss the issue, they talk about holistic development.

“Experts from ages including Swami Vivekanand, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, everyone talked of overall development and holistic development,” Singh said.

He cited the importance of returning to our roots and value education systems.

“The world is looking at us and we have to connect to those cultural and morals values,” Singh said.

Akhilesh Kumar Singh, vice-chancellor of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University was also present at the event. Yamini Karmakar anchored the event.

Citing the vision of NEP, Singh explained key components of the policy.

Appreciation for DAVV

“I am happy that this institute has reached new heights in academics. In my time, it got ‘A’ accreditation from NAAC. When I left and joined as director for NAAC, I had expressed my wish that the rank improves. I give my best wishes that in the next accreditations DAVV will get A++ accreditation.

A good ritual has been started here today; which is teachers and professors are being awarded.



It not only motivates but brings acceptance about whatever we have done as educators. I congratulate all the felicitated teachers and wish them the best.

We must continue to strive further. If teachers are dedicated and caring and if they work for the betterment of students and education then the education will be definitely good.

Global Indian citizen

NEP aims to instil Indian values in thought and spirit and also engender skills and make one sensitive to human rights and global issues. A truly global citizen.

· Citizens to be global by using yoga, truthfulness, ayurveda and others roots of Indian culture for solving global issues like sustainable development and global warming.

· As a global citizen, sustainable goals are included along with being a good Indian citizen. People feel it is contradictory but it is not.

· We can be good Indian citizens and still be good global citizen.

· NEP gives us a big opportunity for developing ‘Sanskritik Niti’ in the country.

· Inclusion of ayurveda and yogic sciences into education

Centre in talks with states on NEP

Central advisory board are talking to states that are not willing to adopt NEP 2020, said University Grants Commission Chairman Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh told reporters on sidelines of lecture on ‘Changing nature of education in Independent India in the context of New Education Policy’.

He noted that the board will ensure that policy is applied throughout the country as it is a ‘National’ policy.

“Central government will be talking to state governments and UGC is already in talks with VCs and other educational heads of institutes regarding the implementation of the policy,” Singh said.

When asked if it was an apt decision to launch NEP 2020 during covid-19 pandemic, Singh said, “We cannot say it is entirely a right or wrong decisions.”

He explained that there is a positive side to the decision. “The educationists stayed engaged in understanding and application of the policy, which kept them away from isolation, depression and other side-effects of lockdown enforced for covid-19 prevention,” Singh said.

He admitted that implementation is a bigger challenge for NEP because of the launch.

