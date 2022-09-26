Indore: Negligence in treatment of pregnant women; administration cancels licences of two hospitals, bars two from C-section

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing action against errant hospitals that were found negligent in mother mortality cases during a review meeting of the district health committee, the health department and district administration have cancelled the licences and registrations of Dayanand Hospital and Veermat Hospital on Monday.

Moreover, the administration has barred Dubey Hospital and Harlalka Hospital from performing C-section surgeries as these hospitals do not have qualified doctors and equipment for performing such surgeries.

“Yes, we’ve taken action against two hospitals, including Dayanand Hospital and Veermat Hospital, along with barring Dubey Hospital and Harlalka Hospital from performing C-Sections. Action has been taken against these hospitals on the basis of the probe report submitted by zonal medical officers. Mother mortality at these hospitals were also reviewed during the district health committee’s meeting,” ADM Abhay Bedekar told media.

Meanwhile, district health officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said that, on the directions of collector Manish Singh and ADM Abhay Bedekar, they have already sealed Dayanand Hospital.

According to sources, the owner of Veermat Hospital has already shut the hospital after the incident of death of a woman after delivery.

‘Lack of qualified docs, staff and also facilities’

‘Both Dayanand Hospital and Veermat Hospital didn’t have qualified doctors and staff. They didn’t have the facilities to perform deliveries, as well. Dubey Hospital and Harlalka Hospital have MBBS doctors, but facilities weren’t good enough to perform C-section there’

— Dr Purnima Gadaria, district health officer