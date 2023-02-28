Indore: Nearly 10 lakh electricity consumers in urban areas paying bills cashless

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company revealed that nearly 10 lakh power consumers in urban areas of Malwa-Nimar region are paying cashless bills.

These consumers are paying bills using e-wallets, apps and internet banking from their mobile phones, tablets, and computers, and are getting cash back.

West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that apart from big cities like Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, and other towns with municipal council areas are also paying electricity bills through cashless method.

“At present, more than 10 lakh consumers residing under the urban bodies in Malwa-Nimar are paying bills through cashless mode,” he said.

Domestic consumers are getting a minimum of Rs 5 or half per cent of the maximum bill amount as cashback on payment of bills through the cashless method. Non-domestic consumers are getting a maximum of Rs 20 and consumers with high-tension connections are getting a discount of Rs 100 to Rs 1000 per bill.

Tomar said that about 4.5 lakh power bills are being paid every month in Indore city. Similarly, 1.25 lakh consumers in urban bodies of Ujjain district, 80,000 in Dewas, 75,000 in Ratlam, and around 50,000 consumers each in Khandwa and Dhar are paying bills digitally.

14 crore discount

In all the 15 districts of the power company area, 10 consumers in urban areas and about 2.25 lakh consumers in rural areas pay cashless bills. They are given a discount of about Rs 1 crore to 1.25 crore per month, which amounts to a discount of around Rs 14 crore in a year.