​Indore: NDMA experts give tips on combating CBRN​ at airport​

Indore
The experts of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) gave tips about how to tackle chemical, biological and radio nuclear (CBRN) attacks to the officials working at Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport.
NDMA held a 3-day special basic training workshop on CBRN emergency management in a hotel here. The workshop that began on Tuesday concluded on Thursday. Course coordinator ND Sundar from NDMA Delhi provided training to officers from airlines, CISF, ground handling staff, local administration, fire brigade and police working at the airport.
Home secretary government of Madhya Pradesh D Srinivas Varma inaugurated the training workshop, as chief guest. Dr Shovan Majumdar from RRCAT was also present as a special guest.
Varma in his keynote address said the problem is that we do not know in today's time how many countries have nuclear and biological weapons that can destroy the Earth 100 times over. In this training, scholars and eminent faculty of their field from all over the country are imparting training.
Aryama Sanyal, airport director informed that a for the first time in the state a training workshop on such a crucial subject is being held in the city. She said that a mock drill will also be conducted by the NDRF at the airport on Thursday.
