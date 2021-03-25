Indore



The experts of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) gave​ ​tips about how to tackle ​c​hemical, ​b​iological and​ radio ​n​uclear (CBRN) attacks to the ​officials ​working at​ Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport.



NDMA ​held a 3​-​day special basic training workshop on CBRN​ emergency ​m​anagement in a hotel here. The workshop ​that began on Tuesday​ ​concluded on Thursday. Course coordinator ND Sundar from NDMA Delhi​ ​provided training ​to officers from airlines, CISF, ground handling staff, local​ administration, fire brigade and police working at the airport.



Home ​s​ecretary ​g​ov​ernment of Madhya Pradesh D Srinivas Varma ​inaugurated the training workshop​, as chief guest.​ Dr Shovan​ ​Majumdar from RRCAT was also present as a special guest.



​V​arma in his keynote ad​​dress ​said the ​​​problem is that we do not​ know in today's time how many countries have nuclear and​ biological weapons that ​can ​destroy the Earth 100 times​ over​. In this​ training, scholars and eminent faculty of their field from all over​ the country are imparting training.

Aryama Sanyal, ​a​irport ​d​irector informed that a for the first time in​ the state a training workshop on such a crucial subject is being held​ in the city. She said that a mock drill will also be conducted by the​ NDRF at the airport on Thursday.