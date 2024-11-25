 Indore: Narcotics Cell Arrests 3 With Drugs, Pistol Worth ₹41.40L
HomeIndoreIndore: Narcotics Cell Arrests 3 With Drugs, Pistol Worth ₹41.40L

Indore: Narcotics Cell Arrests 3 With Drugs, Pistol Worth ₹41.40L

The narcotics cell was following drug suppliers from Rajgarh and they managed to catch them in Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 08:19 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Narcotics Cell Arrests 3 With Drugs, Pistol Worth ₹41.40L | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Cell of the police caught three men from two different places in Bhopal with brown sugar, MD drugs, cash and a pistol, all worth Rs 41.40 lakh on Sunday. The narcotics cell was following drug suppliers from Rajgarh and they managed to catch them in Bhopal.  

On the instruction of DIG (Narcotics) Mahesh Chand Jain, the team led by inspector Praveen Thackeray was sent for the arrest of the drugs suppliers from Rajasthan. The team had received input about the accused as they entered the state via Rajgarh.

The narcotics team was chasing them and managed to arrest one Faraz Khan, a resident of Devaldi village in Pratapgarh in Rajasthan. During a search, Rs 30 lakh in cash, about 154 grams of brown sugar and a pistol was seized from him. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and Arms Act was registered at the Narcotics police station in the city. Further investigation was underway.           

In the second action, the team of SI Seema Mimrot arrested two persons from Ayodhya Nagar in Bhopal while they were carrying illegal drugs. The team arrested two persons, Mohsin Khan and Asif Khan, the resident of Bagh Farhat Afza, Aishbagh area of Bhopal and seized 53 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 10.60 lakh from their possession. A case was registered against the accused under the NDPS Act at Narcotics police station in Indore.    

