INDORE: Naman Ojha announces retirement from international cricket

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Naman Ojha on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket, but the wicket-keeper batsman stated that he cannot wait to play in global T20 and T10 leagues.

Ojha had made his international debut for India in 2010, but he played just one ODI for the Men in Blue. In the same year, Ojha went on to play his first T20I for India.

"I have decided to announce retirement from international cricket and BCCI domestic tournaments, but I am waiting to play across all global T20 and T10 tournaments. When you have a family, you have to think about everything and I think the time had come to give youngsters a chance, I have no interest in being a backup player, last year Delhi Capitals picked me as back-up to Rishabh Pant, its better I play rather than being a back-up," Ojha said.