Indore: Nadda in city to provoke communal violence, says Sajjan Singh Verma

Indore: Terming the Citizen Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens as a conspiracy, PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma targeted national working president of BJP JP Nadda and said he has come to provoke communal violence in city.

Talking to media on Sunday, he said Nadda and BJP are worried over city’s peacefulness. “They want to disrupt . He has come to spread communal violence in the city and state,” he remarked.

Verma said state government allowed him to visit Indore as it knows how to handle such nuisance.

“If Nadda and BJP have guts, then they must go to Assam and other North East states to talk to people about CAA and NRC. Congress had struggled for the citizenship of Sindhi refugees,” Verma added.

The PWD minister said Modi and Shah want to divide nation again in the name of Hindus and Muslims.

“BJP lost elections in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh has frustrated it. As a result, they have conspired to bring CAA and NRC. Our stand is clear. We will not support any bill, which divides people in name of religion,” Verma said.

Cong demands action against BJP leaders: Alleging violation of rules by JP Nadda during his ‘road show’, Congress demands action against the BJP leaders who had sought permission of the road show and rally. Secretaries of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Nilabh Shukla and Rakesh Yadad said that the permission was given only to take out a convoy and not for road show. Yadav has sent a letter to chief minister in this regard.