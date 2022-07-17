Indore: ‘Na Umar Ki Seema Ho’ actors loved people of the city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The city known for its cleanliness always leaves an impression on people who come here, and it was no different for actors Iqbal Khan and Rachna Mistry who visited the city to shoot for their upcoming show ‘Na Umar Ki Seema Ho’. The show is going to be aired in Star Bharat. The storyline of the show revolves around a family based in Indore

Iqbal Khan, said, “I have been to the city many and now I am playing a character who lives in the city, which is exciting. The city has evolved and expanded beautifully.”

Rachna Mistry, said, “I am in love with the city, its people and its culture. The people here are calm and I learnt a lot about the city while studying the character in the show.

Both of the actors informed Free Press that working in Indore has been one of the greatest experiences they’ve had; the shooting was done on many prime locations of the city including the famous Sarafa Street and Chappan. The actors have been shooting in Indore for the past 2 weeks and have said that people of Indore are very welcoming and have cooperated with the shooting schedules.