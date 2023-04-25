Indore: Mystery shrouds nurse’s death

Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old nurse was found dead under mysterious circumstances near IT Park in the Bhanwarkuan police station area.

DCP Zone-4 RK Singh said that the deceased was identified as Deepika Prajapati, who worked as a nurse in a private hospital.

“The girl had syringe marks on her hand which raises suspicion that someone might have injected something in her body. However, the police are waiting for the postmortem report,” said Singh.

Police also believe that she might have met with an accident. However, there are no bruises or marks on her body.

The family members of the deceased alleged that she had been murdered. Her brother, Nitin Prajapati, said Deepika comes from Khandwa and was working as a nurse in a private hospital. She had a night shift on Saturday night and was returning home to Tejaji Nagar after her shift ended. He said they do not know why she halted in the Bhanwarkuan area.