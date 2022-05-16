Indore: MYH admin waiting for Bhopal nod to repair ACs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A large number of patients and their family members are facing trouble beating the heat in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, as most of the air conditioners in the hospital are not functioning due to a lack of maintenance.



The irony is that neither the hospital administration nor the MGM Medical College administration could spend the annual maintenance cost of the ACs, i.e. Rs 8 lakh, without getting approval from the officials in Bhopal. The hospital administration has sent the file for approval to MGM Medical College and the college administration has forwarded it to Bhopal while patients have been left to fend for themselves.



Many patients were allegedly asked to bring their own fan to the hospital as the air conditioners were not working.

According to official sources, there are about 200 air conditioners installed in the hospital but many of them are out of order or not cooling properly.

“The reason behind the poor state of these air conditioners is that the work of annual maintenance has not been given to any company as the file is pending with the officials in Bhopal. More than half of the summer season is already gone and it seems that the file will be cleared and the work would be done only after the summer season ends,” sources said adding “The hospital administration had appointed about 5-6 technicians for the work but to no use.”

Many family members of the patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in the trauma centre had to bring table fans for their patients to provide them relief from the scorching heat.

Meanwhile, the dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they have sent the file for approval to Bhopal and will get the work done as soon as the file gets cleared.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:50 AM IST