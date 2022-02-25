Indore: 'My policy in my hand’, crop insurance programme on February 26

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme ‘My Policy, in my hand’ a programme will be held on Saturday at Budhi Barlai village where insurance policy documents will be distributed to beneficiary farmers.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the chief guest of the programme.

Deputy director agriculture SS Rajput informed that ‘My Policy in My Hand’ is planned for Rabi 2021-22 season under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - India@75 campaign. About 20,000 farmers of the area are likely to participate in the programme. At the programme venue drones will be on displayed along with an exhibition.

Narendra Singh Tomar will leave the circuit house at 9.30 am on Saturday and will reach the village Budhi Barlai at 10.15 am to participate in the programme. After this, he will leave for the airport from the venue at 3 pm and will leave for Delhi at 4.05 pm.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:37 PM IST