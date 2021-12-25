Indore: Murder case registered 22 months after recovery of girl's body

Indore/Mhow

Nearly two years after a highly decomposed body of a girl was found in the jungles under Manpur police station, the police have registered a case of murder against unidentified killer/killers on Thursday. The girl is yet to be identified.

The girl aged between 20 and 25 years old was found in the jungles in Janapav on February 22, 2020. The girl was wearing a blue kurti, a sweater and an orange salwar. Then, the Manpur police had sent the body for autopsy but the police did not pursue the case for long and soon it joined the list of pending cases.

Manpur police station Vijay Singh Sisodiya said after he joined the police station, he found the pending case of the girl’s death. He reported the matter to the senior officers and registered a case under section 302, 201 of the IPC. TI Sisodiya said that the investigation is on and the photos of the girl have been sent to the nearby police station to identify her.

It is believed that the girl belongs to some other district or state so she could not be identified for a long time. The police are also circulating the photos of the girl and the details on social media sites. The police can reach the accused only after the identification of the girl. A team has been constituted to gather more information about the girl. Technical investigation is also being done to identify the girl. Police believed that once the woman is identified killer/killers would be arrested.

Sisodiya said that the body of the girl was highly decomposed so that it was tough to see the external injury marks on the body. Police believe that the girl was killed somewhere else and her body was dumped by the killer\s here to mislead the police.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 12:38 AM IST