Indore Municipal Corporation seals Ariha Enclave building

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The building of Ariha Enclave has been sealed by the Indore Municipal Corporation on commencement of occupancy of the building without obtaining completion and occupancy certificate on September 17.

It is known that a building is sealed if the building is used without completion and occupancy certificate. According to the instructions of Commissioner Pratibha Pal, sealing action was taken against the Ariha Enclave, for opening a gym and using it commercially as well as for constructing a parking and commercially using it opposite to a residential camp.

It is to be known that plot no.1, Ariha Enclave has been sealed which was owned by Deepesh Kumar as the completion certificate and occupancy certificate have not been received by the building yet, Ariha Enclave, which is in violation of the conditions in the building permit.

Order No. by Commissioner Pratibha Pal. 1294/M.C./22 ordered to seal the building on commencement of occupancy of the building without obtaining completion and occupancy certificate.