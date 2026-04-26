Indore Municipal Corporation Pushes Use Of Treated Water For Non-drinking Purposes Amid Soaring Temperatures | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With water consumption increasing owing to summer, the Indore Municipal Corporation has launched an initiative to promote the use of treated water for non-drinking purposes across the city.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal have instructed all building officers, inspectors and zonal authorities to ensure the reuse of treated water through designated hydrants installed across various zones. The civic body has made it mandatory for all construction activities, automobile service centres and gardens to use treated water instead of groundwater or Narmada water.

Authorities emphasised that private individuals and institutions can also access treated water by paying a prescribed fee at their respective zonal offices. The facility is currently available at eight zonal offices, including Sukhliya (Zone 5), Subhash Nagar (Zone 6), Scheme No 54 (Zone 7), Vijay Nagar (Zone 8), Nehru Stadium (Zone 11), Bilawali (Zone 13), Hawa Bangla (Zone 14) and Scheme No 94 (Zone 19).

The civic body has also warned that strict action will be taken against those using borewell or Narmada water for construction and automobile-related activities in violation of the guidelines. To support the initiative, treated water is being supplied through several sewage treatment plants (STPs), including Meghdoot, Prateek Setu, Bijalpur, Nahar Bhandara, Zoo and Radha Swami facilities.

Additionally, 35 treated water hydrants have been installed across key locations in the city, such as Bapat Square, Scheme No 54, Vijay Nagar, Regional Park, Nehru Stadium and Nemawar Road. These hydrants enable easy access to treated water for construction and other non-potable uses. Bhargav and Singhal have appealed to residents to cooperate with the initiative and contribute to water conservation efforts by adopting treated water for construction, vehicle washing and irrigation purposes.