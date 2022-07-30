Indore Municipal Corporation officials inspect city forest area

Indore Municipal Corporation office |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and additional commissioner Rishav Gupta inspected the city forest located at Bicholi Hapsi on Friday which has been developed by the Indore Municipal Corporation. They also inspected the natural pond made near the city forest and the carpentry workshop made by the corporation.

Commissioner Pal said work of stone pitching, digging a lake, making a children's play area, and developing a nature trail is going. There will be dense tree cover on both sides of the trail.

A carpentry workshop has been set up by the corporation in the city forest area, in which benches, stools, tea tables, wooden railings, wooden swings and other such things are being made. Three carpenters have been appointed and machines have been installed for sawing and carving wood.