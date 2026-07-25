Indore Municipal Corporation Holds Career Counselling Programme For Sanitation Workers' Children | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday organised a career guidance and counselling programme for the children of sanitation workers, aiming to help them make informed academic and career choices while ensuring better educational opportunities for their future.

The programme, held at Ravindra Natya Grah in the presence of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, is part of the civic body's ongoing welfare initiatives for sanitation workers and their families, who have played a key role in helping Indore retain its position as India's cleanest city.

Health in-charge Ashwini Shukla said the corporation regularly implements schemes focused on education, healthcare and social security for sanitation workers. The counselling session was organised to provide students with information on higher education, competitive examinations, professional courses and career opportunities.

Career expert Sanwarlal Sharma guided students on choosing subjects according to their interests and aptitude, preparing for competitive examinations, pursuing higher education and availing scholarship schemes. He also encouraged students to set clear goals and work consistently towards achieving them.

Addressing the gathering, Bhargav said sanitation workers have made an unparalleled contribution to maintaining Indore's cleanliness and that it is the corporation's responsibility to support not only their working conditions but also the education, health and future of their children.

He said the IMC regularly organises study centres, educational assistance and career counselling programmes to help students make informed decisions after Classes 10 and 12. Experts briefed students about career opportunities in engineering, medicine, management, journalism, law, design, banking and several other fields, besides explaining admission procedures, scholarships and government support schemes.

Bhargav also announced that the corporation has held discussions with several reputed coaching institutes in the city to provide fee concessions for children of sanitation workers and municipal employees preparing for competitive examinations. Under the proposed initiative, eligible students may receive a 50% to 60% concession in coaching fees, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder talented students from pursuing their aspirations.

During the programme, Rajiv Jain informed participants about scholarship schemes and other benefits available under the School Education Department. Students and their parents also interacted directly with experts to clarify queries related to career planning, subject selection, competitive examinations, scholarships and employment opportunities.

Additional Commissioner Prakhar Singh, along with representatives of several educational and training institutions, attended the programme. Experts from MGCI, Indore Defence Academy, Legal Edge, The Prime, Pehal Design, Mahindra Banking and other institutions also guided the students. A large number of sanitation workers and their children participated in the event.