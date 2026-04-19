Indore Municipal Corporation Boosts Beautification Drive, Invites Public Adoption Of Green Spaces

Proposals Received For Adopting 10 More Green Spaces: IMC | FP Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation is accelerating city beautification efforts through public participation, encouraging institutions and social organizations to adopt dividers, green belts, rotaries and undeveloped gardens.

The initiative, approved by the Mayor-in-Council, aims to enhance urban spaces while promoting community involvement in development. Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal said Indore’s identity goes beyond cleanliness, highlighting citizen participation as a key pillar of the city’s growth.

Several organizations have already stepped forward, proposing development and beautification work at prominent locations across the city. These include key road dividers, green belts and small parks, with multiple agreements signed for their maintenance and improvement.

Besides, proposals have been received for adopting over 10 more locations, including parks, rotaries, and major road stretches in areas such as Vijay Nagar, Nipania and IT Park zones.

The civic body has appealed to more institutions and citizen groups to participate by adopting public spaces for a period of five years, contributing to sustainable urban development and environmental conservation in the city

IMC to complete pond deepening before monsoon

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has directed officials to speed up pond deepening and ensure cleaning of water channels before the onset of the monsoon.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal inspected key water bodies, including Limbodi, Bilawali and Sirpur ponds, along with feeder channels carrying rainwater. He instructed officials to fast-track ongoing works under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme and ensure completion within the stipulated timeline.

During the visit to Limbodi pond, Singhal emphasised completing deepening work and other necessary preparations ahead of the rainy season. At Bilawali pond, he reviewed development activities such as pathway construction, railing installation and lighting, directing that all works be completed on time.

He also inspected the channels feeding both lakes and ordered immediate cleaning and removal of silt to ensure smooth inflow of rainwater during the monsoon. At Sirpur pond, Singhal reviewed the ongoing removal of water hyacinth and cleanliness efforts, instructing officials to intensify the work.

Senior officials, including additional commissioner Ashish Pathak and other engineering staff, were present during the inspection.