Indore: Municipal commissioner Pal inspects ongoing patchwork

Indore

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal instructed the IMC officials to complete all patchwork of roads in the city that have been damaged by the monsoon rains, before Diwali.

She inspected patchwork on Ring Road and also cleaning of dust off the roads with the help of a jet machine.

She inspected the road from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Nipania, and gave necessary instructions.

IMC officials said that 12 teams of IMC's Public Works Department are doing patchwork in the city in which four teams are at Ring Road, two teams at BRTS and the remaining teams in the various zones of the city.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 12:47 AM IST