Indore: ​Municipal commissioner inspects ‘ger’ route

Indore

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected the 'ger' route on Thursday morning and ordered identification of dilapidated buildings along the route and putting warning signs on them.

Pal along with Smart City CEO Rishabh Gupta, superintending engineer DR Lodhi, and others started inspection of 'ger' route at 7. 30 am.

Starting from the Tory Corner, Lohar Patti, the commissioner went on to Itwaria Bazaar, Sheetla Mata Bazaar, Khajuri Bazaar, MG Road, Rajwada, Gopal Mandir, Sarafa etc areas. During the inspection, Pal noticed that many buildings alongside the route were in dilapidated condition. She directed the regional building officers to put warning signs on dilapidated buildings to caution people.

She also directed officials to fill potholes on the under-construction road for the convienance of Rangpanchmi revellers who will be participating in the ‘gers’.

Ger is a procession taken out by Rangpanchmi revellers. Many gers are taken out in and around Rajwada market on Rangpanchmi.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 01:57 AM IST