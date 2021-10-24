Indore: Mr Indore takes to bike lifting​ ​

Our Staff Reporter
Indore
Police on Saturday arrested two persons including a gymnasium owner, a former Mister Indore, in connection with bike lifting in Juni Indore area. Five two-wheelers were seized from the accused.
According to Juni Indore police station in charge Abhay Nema, a team was constituted to prevent vehicle thefts in the area. The police team kept an eye on the suspects and acting on a tip-off, the police team detained a person from near Manikbagh Bridge. The accused was identified as Abhishek Pawar, a resident of the Shankarbagh area of the city. He allegedly confessed to stealing bikes from different areas of the city. Abhishek is the owner of a gym in the Bhanwarkuan area. He told the police that he had sold a stolen bike to a person named Chandan. Police recovered 4 bikes from Abhishek and also arrested Chandan who had purchased the stolen bike, and seized it from him.
According to the police, the accused used to commit the crime after dressing up as a girl. After stealing bikes, they used to remove the number plates of the stolen bikes. The police are searching for the owners of the two-wheelers. TI Nema said that accused Abhishek was in debt and took to stealing bikes to repay his loan.
Sources claimed that Abhishek is the owner of a Balaji Gymnasium. He was also a bodybuilder and was selected as Mister Indore a few years back.
