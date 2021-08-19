Indore: MP’s new flights figure to reach 67 till Sept 1, says civil aviation minister Scindia

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia here on Thursday said that Madhya Pradesh is going to get a total 67 flights till September 1.

“Since I took over as civil aviation minister, MP got 42 new flights in the last 45 days. In the next 10 days, the state is going to get 24 more new flights. The total count of newly added flights for MP will reach 67 till September 1,” he told reporters before starting the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Indore.

The newly inducted minister said that they would connect Jabalpur and Gwalior to Indore in a week.

He said his ministry is spending crores of rupees for expansion of airports in Madhya Pradesh.

“We wish to start wide-bodied aircraft from Indore airport. For that, the Indore airport needs major expansion. We have put our requirement of 2300 acre of land before the state government,” he said.

Scindia on Thursday started last leg of his three-day “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” in Malwa-Nimar region.

The yatra commenced from GPO square and passed from Chhawani, Jagannath School, Agrasen Square, Vikram Tower, Tower Square, Sindhi Colony and Jabran Colony.

Scindia stopped by at Jagannath School where a vaccination drive was underway. He talked to people, came to take jabs and then proceeded with his yatra. His yatra would end at Khajrana Temple at 6 pm.

