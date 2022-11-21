e-Paper Get App
Indore: MPPSC starts accepting applications for university registrar posts

Monday, November 21, 2022
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started accepting online applications for filling four university registrar posts from Class 2 officials who have at least 10 years of administrative/teaching experience in government departments or government universities.

The applications will be accepted till noon on December 17.

The candidates are required to submit fees and take a printout of the application form. The hard copy of the application form along with necessary documents has to be submitted by December 28.

The academic eligibility is a minimum of 55 per cent in post-graduation. The candidates should not be above 48 years (which includes three years of relaxation given by the state government).

Of the total four vacancies, two are in the unreserved category and one each for ST and OBC categories.

The posts will be filled through an interview process subject to the condition that the number of applicants is below 500. If the number of applicants is more than 500, then a written exam will be conducted for filling the posts.

After 1992, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) placed the demand before MPPSC to fill up the university registrar posts.  

