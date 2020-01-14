Indore: MPPSC cancels questions related to Bhil tribe

Indore: Two days after state service exam, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Tuesday cancelled five questions based on an unseen passage carrying objectionable content against Bhil tribe after it became a political issue with both the ruling Congress and the main opposition baying for blood of the responsible officers.

Through a notification, the MPPSC exam-controller said five questions asked in the second paper of the state and forest service exam stands cancelled. The decision to cancel questions was taken in a meeting of MPPSC.

One passage in second paper of SSE exam described Bhil tribe as “alcoholic and criminal-minded” and asked five questions related to the passage. A day after news reports were published, protests were held in Indore and Bhopal.

MPPSC chairman Bhaskar Choubey admitted that the passage contained objectionable content but indicated action against the paper setter and moderator only after subject experts submit their report.

As pressure mounting, the MPPSC on Tuesday released a notification stating that the five questions (based on the objectionable passage) have been cancelled.

Candidates may move court: There were 20 questions based on four unseen passages in the second paper which required minimum 40 right answers from 100 questions to qualify for main exam. As five questions have been cancelled, the results will be prepared from 95 questions. Some students said that the questions based on the passage related to the Bhil tribe were easiest to answer. They indicated that they may move court as the questions have been cancelled.