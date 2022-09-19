Indore: MPCA announces ticket rates for India-SA T20 match

Holkar Stadium |

Indore: (Madhya Pradesh)

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) hosting the third match of Mastercard T20 Trophy between India and South Africa announced the ticket rates for pavilion/gallery.

As per MPCA, ticket rates for South Pavilion lower will be Rs 4920 per ticket, for first floor it will be Rs 5904 and for second and third floor it will be Rs 5535 and Rs 4305 respectively. Mode of sale will be online and each person can book a maximum of four tickets.

For stands, MPCA fixed Rs 524 for east stand (lower), Rs 923 for East Stand first floor premium (first few rows closed to ground), Rs 861 for East Stand first floor regular, Rs 800 for East Stand second floor, Rs 701 for West Stand lower, Rs 1107 for West Stand first floor premium, Rs 1046 for West Stand first floor (regular) and Rs 959 for West Stand second floor.

The online ticket would be available for booking on September 22 from 6 am till stock lasts or any further notice. Children upto the age of 3 will not require a ticket. However, no separate chair/ space would be given.

MPCA has engaged One97 Communication Limited (Paytm) for the sale of tickets using an online system. Tickets can be booked using the dedicated link on various websites including www.paytm.com and www.insider.in and mobile applications.