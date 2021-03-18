Indore: MPBSE revises timetable for Classes X, XII board exams

Indore
In an unexpected update, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education released the revised timetable for classes Xth and 12th board exams.
Sharing details about the same, divisional officer Deven Sonwani said, “The board announced changes in the time table for examinations and sent a notice to all the divisions in this regards on Thursday evening.”
According to the revised examination schedule, the high school examination will be conducted from 30 April to 19 May 2021 and higher secondary examination from 01 May to 21 May 2021.
Changes have been made in various time tables including exam time tables of High School / Higher Secondary / Higher Secondary Vocational Course Examination / Physical Education Training and Pre-School for the year 2021 of Secondary Education Board, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal. The time table Diploma in Education (DPSE) was released as well.
The board added that even if a local holiday is declared, the examinations will be conducted in the same manner as per the schedule.
High School: Class 10th revised timetable
March 30, 2021-First Language (Special) Hindi, Second & Third Language Hindi
April 1, 2021-National Skills Qualifications Framework (Nsqf) Exam
April 3, 2021-Social Science
April 4, 2021-First Language (Special) Urdu; Third Language (General) :-Urdu,
April 5, 2021-First Language (Special) Sanskrit, Second & Third Language Sanskrit
April 6, 2021-Language (General) :-Urdu, Marathi, Gujrati, Punjabi, Sindhi; (Only For Deaf& Dumb Students)— Painting; (Only For Blind Students) Music
April 8, 2021- Science
April 11, 2021-First Language (Special) English, Second & Third Language English
April 19, 2021-Mathematics
High Secondary School: Class 12th revised timetable
01.05.2021 – Special Language Hindi; Second Language (General), Special Language Sanskrit; Second Language (General) Sanskrit
04.05.2021 - Business Economics/ Economics; Animal Hus. Milk Trade & Poultry; Farming & Fishery; Element Of Science; History Of Indian Art;
05.05.2021 – Special Language Urdu; Second Language (General) And Urdu
05.05.2021 – Special Language English And Second Language(General) English
08.05.2021 –Nsqf And Physical Education
10.05.2021 – Geography; Crop. Production & Horticulture; Still Life & Design; Anotomy Physiology & Health; And Book-Keeping & Accountancy
11.05.2021 –Biotechnology And Indian Music
12.05.2021 –Sociology; Psychology; Agriculture (Humanities); And Drawing & Designing
13.05.2021 – Chemistry And History
14.05.2021 – Business Studies; Elements Of Science & Maths Useful For Agriculture; And Home Management, Nutrition & Textile
17.05.2021 – Mathematics
18.05.2021 – Political Science
20.05.2021 – Biology
21.05.2021- Informatics Practices
Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE)
First year
30-04-2021 - Historical development social studies
03-05-2021 – Child development
05-05-2021 - Children's teaching methods
08-05-2021 - means language of pre-primary education (Hindi and English)
Second Year
01-05-2021 – Child Health Diet, Nutrition, Family Education, Child Care and Management
04-05-2021 – Child psychology
06-05-2021 – Child Welfare Community Life
11-05-2021 – Ecological science
