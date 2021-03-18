Indore: MPBSE revises timetable for Classes X, XII board exams

Indore

In an unexpected update, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education released the revised timetable for classes Xth and 12th board exams.

Sharing details about the same, divisional officer Deven Sonwani said, “The board announced changes in the time table for examinations and sent a notice to all the divisions in this regards on Thursday evening.”

According to the revised examination schedule, the high school examination will be conducted from 30 April to 19 May 2021 and higher secondary examination from 01 May to 21 May 2021.

Changes have been made in various time tables including exam time tables of High School / Higher Secondary / Higher Secondary Vocational Course Examination / Physical Education Training and Pre-School for the year 2021 of Secondary Education Board, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal. The time table Diploma in Education (DPSE) was released as well.

The board added that even if a local holiday is declared, the examinations will be conducted in the same manner as per the schedule.

High School: Class 10th revised timetable

March 30, 2021-First Language (Special) Hindi, Second & Third Language Hindi

April 1, 2021-National Skills Qualifications Framework (Nsqf) Exam

April 3, 2021-Social Science

April 4, 2021-First Language (Special) Urdu; Third Language (General) :-Urdu,

April 5, 2021-First Language (Special) Sanskrit, Second & Third Language Sanskrit

April 6, 2021-Language (General) :-Urdu, Marathi, Gujrati, Punjabi, Sindhi; (Only For Deaf& Dumb Students)— Painting; (Only For Blind Students) Music

April 8, 2021- Science

April 11, 2021-First Language (Special) English, Second & Third Language English

April 19, 2021-Mathematics

High Secondary School: Class 12th revised timetable

01.05.2021 – Special Language Hindi; Second Language (General), Special Language Sanskrit; Second Language (General) Sanskrit

04.05.2021 - Business Economics/ Economics; Animal Hus. Milk Trade & Poultry; Farming & Fishery; Element Of Science; History Of Indian Art;

05.05.2021 – Special Language Urdu; Second Language (General) And Urdu

05.05.2021 – Special Language English And Second Language(General) English

08.05.2021 –Nsqf And Physical Education

10.05.2021 – Geography; Crop. Production & Horticulture; Still Life & Design; Anotomy Physiology & Health; And Book-Keeping & Accountancy

11.05.2021 –Biotechnology And Indian Music

12.05.2021 –Sociology; Psychology; Agriculture (Humanities); And Drawing & Designing

13.05.2021 – Chemistry And History

14.05.2021 – Business Studies; Elements Of Science & Maths Useful For Agriculture; And Home Management, Nutrition & Textile

17.05.2021 – Mathematics

18.05.2021 – Political Science

20.05.2021 – Biology

21.05.2021- Informatics Practices

Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE)

First year

30-04-2021 - Historical development social studies

03-05-2021 – Child development

05-05-2021 - Children's teaching methods

08-05-2021 - means language of pre-primary education (Hindi and English)

Second Year

01-05-2021 – Child Health Diet, Nutrition, Family Education, Child Care and Management

04-05-2021 – Child psychology

06-05-2021 – Child Welfare Community Life

11-05-2021 – Ecological science