​​Indore: ​MPBSE Class 10th & 12th board exam from end-April ​

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Board (MPBSE) examination for Class 10th and 12th will start from the last week of April, i.e. about a delay of two months from the usual time-table.

The board examination will be conducted till the end of May 2021. Also, MPBSE has announced that the board examination can be given online, citing outspread of coronavirus.

The decision was been taken in the general body meeting of the board.

From the session 2020-21, the board has made several changes for the students of Class X and XII who have appeared for the board examination.

There will be no supplementary examination from this session, but two main exams will be taken.

Students will not have to wait for next year for category improvement. They can appear in the re-examination. This means that if a student fails in the board examination, then he/she can re-take the examination just after 3 months.

Chairman of the board Radheshyam Julania, secretary Umesh Kumar Singh, controller of examinations Balwant Verma and other officials made the announcements and shared the information with district project coordinator and additional district project coordinator.

At the same time, according to the MP board secondary education act, a committee of the Board of Secondary Education has been formed by the state government.

The first meeting of the general body of the board took place after the committee was formed.

Other details related to finance and budgets were approved.

Supplementary will not be written in mark-sheet

To reduce dropping out students and motivate them to take re-examination and attend supplementary exams, the board has decided that now ‘supplementary’ will not be written on the mark-sheet. Further, no mark or asterisk will be formed in front of the subject, where student had failed and cleared supplementary examination.

The board has also decided to conduct the main examination in May 2021. Further, a second attempt will be provided to students in July 2021 for improving their marks or clearing pending subjects.

Students have been given the option that if their main examination has low marks, then they can retake all subjects in second attempt.

If a student has failed in only one or two subjects then he/she can appear in the examination of the same subject in the second examination.

Further, if such a student wants to attempt all the subject exams, then he/she will be allowed to attempt them.

Out of the both the attempts, highest of both the attempts will be considered valid in the final mark-sheet. Results will be improved in mark-sheet of the same year.