Indore Though the overall performance by higher education institutions in Madhya Pradesh was poor, institutes offering engineering courses performed comparatively better in this year's higher education rankings released by National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF).

This year as many as 11 institutions from the state have found a place in the rankings in engineering category against the figure of seven last year. Among 11 institutions, eight have found a place in the top 200 institutes.

Last year, only five institutes had featured in the list of top 200 engineering institutions. Though Indian Institute of Technology, Indore went down three notches from last year’s 10th position to 13th position this year, it remained the leading engineering institute of Madhya Pradesh.

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology at Bhopal climbed five positions, up from 65th rank to 60th rank thus becoming second-best engineering institute in the state. Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur also shot up by one position to 81 this year, becoming the third institute from the state to have found a place in top-100 engineering institutions in the country.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management at Gwalior which was in the top-100 engineering institutes last year, slipped to 106th rank this year.

Amity University at Gwalior improved its position from 162nd rank last year to 154th rank this year. Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science, which featured in the band of 201-250 engineering colleges last year, made an entry into the top 200 club.

Similarly, Lakshmi Narain College of Technology at Bhopal also made entry into the top 200 engineering colleges from 251-300 band. Rabindranath Tagore University at Raisen is a new entrant into the club of the top 200 engineering institutes.

With eight teaching departments/institutes offering engineering courses, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya managed to find a place in 251-300 band this year. Madhav Institute of Technology and Science at Gwalior and Technocrats Institute Of Technology at Bhopal also made entry into 251-300 band this year.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:09 PM IST