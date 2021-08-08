Indore: Motorcycle comes under train, gets entangled with engine

​Mhow (fpns) : A young man who was attempting to cross the railway line in his motorcycle abondoned the vehicle on the track and fled to save his life when he saw that the Malwa Express hurtling towards him at 100 km\h. The incident took place at Harnia Khedi, situated some 5 km away from the Mhow railway station.

Fortunately, Hemant Rathore, the driver of Malwa Express and his assistant driver Atul Kunwar managed to control the speed of the train but even then the motorbike came under the engine. It took Rathore and Kunwar more than half an hour to remove the crushed motorbike from under the engine, and take it to the Mhow station.

Just for the sake of a shortcut people often take their two-wheelers across the track even though there is a bridge and proper roads to reach the bridge on both sides of the track.

Station manager BL Patidar said had the train driver not shown his presence of mind, a serious accident could have taken place.