Indore: Morning flight from the city to Bengaluru cancelled

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Once again, passengers faced problems on Thursday when Indigo Airline’s Indore-Bengaluru flight was cancelled.

IndiGo cancelled its flight from Bengaluru to the city on Wednesday night. The same aircraft departs for Bengaluru in the morning after night parking at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport. Due to the cancellation of the incoming flight at night, the flight departing in the morning was also cancelled. Passengers who had booked tickets for this flight had to face problems.

According to information received from the airport, IndiGo Airline’s flight 6E-747 arrived in the city from Bengaluru at 11 pm, but the airline cancelled it on Wednesday night. In the morning, the aircraft flies for Bengaluru at 6.10 am as a new flight 6E-701.

A large number of passengers who had booked Thursday morning’s flight were given the option of a refund and rebooking. Airport sources said the reason for cancellation of the flight was an operational one. On the other hand, sources say the airline cancelled the flight due to a lack of passengers.