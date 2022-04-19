Indore: ​More than 72% candidates take DET held after 28 months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

More than 72 per cent of candidates took the doctoral entrance test (DET) conducted on Tuesday by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) after a gap of 28 months.

The exam was conducted for filling 1,215 PhD seats lying vacant in 44 subjects offered by DAVV.

DET-2022 was the biggest PhD entrance exam in terms of the number of seats.

"Out of total 6,257 candidates registered for DET-2022, 4,537 candidates appeared in the exam," said Prof Abhay Kumar, coordinator of DET.

He claimed that the DET was conducted fairly and smoothly at all the 25 centres set up on UTD campus.

No case of use of unfair means was reported from any of the centres.

The biggest centre was Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) where around 1,750 candidates appeared in the exam.

The candidates were required to report to the allotted examination centre by 11.00 am. The candidates were allowed entry into the exam hall till 12 noon.

Some candidates reached after 12 noon stating they were caught in traffic jam which took place on Khandwa Road owing to DET.

But they were not allowed to take the exam.

The DET was held after a lull of 28 months. Last PhD entrance exam was held in December 2019.

Kumar said that they have planned to hold DET twice in a year as prescribed by University Grants Commission (UGC).

Next DET would be held in November or December, he added.

A question repeated in one subject

One question was repeated in one paper exam. While some claimed that the question was repeated in the law subject exam, the university authorities stated that they had received complaint of question being repeated in education subject. The matter of question repeat will be dealt with under the laid down norms, an officer of DAVV said.

Model keys in a day or two

Kumar said that the university would release model answer keys of DET in a day or two. “The candidates will be given three days to challenge the model answer keys. The candidate would have to pay Rs 500 for challenging each model answer key. The candidate would give reference to his claim. The same will be put before subject experts,” he added. The results are likely to be declared within 10 days.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:35 PM IST