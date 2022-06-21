Indore: ​Monsoon has exposed BJP’s claims of development in city, says Sanjay Shukla

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Congress mayoral candidate Sanjay Shukla expressed anguish over the civic problems faced by the residents living in the area where BJP Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani also lives.

During his campaign, many residents informed him about the problems being faced by them due to water scarcity, overflowing sewages, and many others.

“It is not only about the MP’s area but the whole city is facing the same issues. Road construction takes only six months but IMC couldn’t complete it in nine months. They have excavated almost every area of the city in the name of laying down sewage lines or water supply lines. It is clear the BJP leaders don’t want to solve people’s problems but are busy in their own business,” Shukla said.

He also added that BJP always claims development but they will be exposed in monsoon.

Shukla met the people of ward no 55, 63, 64, and other while he was also welcomed by the traders and businessmen of the Chhawani area. The businessmen here had complained about the misbehaviourur of IMC employees with them. Congress leaders Pintu Joshi, Archana Jaiswal, Chhote Yadav, Shailesh Garg and others also accompanied Shukla in his campaign on Tuesday.

Umesh Sharma welcomed Shukla with Lord Parshuram’s statue

Shukla also reached BJP leader Umesh Sharma’s house during his campaign. Along with welcoming Shukla, Sharma also gifted him a statue of Lord Parshuram.