Indore: Monkeypox screening of Dubai passengers begin at Indore Airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As a preventive measure, the screening of Monkeypox disease among the passengers coming from Dubai has begun at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport of Indore on Saturday night.

The State government health department has deployed their team for the screening. Officials of the airport authority said that it is a preventive measure taken by State Government Health Department. No charge will be taken from the passengers. If anyone is found positive he will be contacted by the health department and informed.