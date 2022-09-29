Indore: Mock drill at Hotel Marriott

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

To ensure proper security during festivities, the police are conducting mock drills in several public places in the city. On Thursday, the police organised a mock drill at Hotel Marriott in which Counter Terrorist Group, Bhopal and Indore, ATS Indore, Indore police, traffic police, fire brigade, municipal corporation, ambulance service, private security staff and others were present.

Mock drill was conducted under the guidance of DCP (Intelligence and Security) Rajat Saklecha. During this drill, teams from various departments were given live demo on how to act in case of terrorist activities or emergency situations and how to take care of the safety of the public etc.

Officials said that during the drill, the team of Counter Terrorist Group entered the hotel rooms and neutralised the ‘terrorists’. They also defused bombs and rescued the hostages.

The hotel staff was told how they can contribute in such situation and save the lives of people.