e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Mobile shop owner ends life

Indore: Mobile shop owner ends life

No suicide note was recovered from the spot

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shop owner selling mobile phone accessories allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in Juni Indore area on Friday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to SI AS Malviya from the Juni Indore police station, Sunil Gurnani (52), a resident of Mahak Apartment in Juni Indore area, was found hanging from the ceiling by one of his family members. He was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. Sunil ran a mobile phone accessories shop in Jail Road area. The reason for his taking such an extreme step could not be established yet. The statements of his family members are being taken by the police to know the reason for his suicide.  

Read Also
Indore: 4 members of Rajasthan sextortion gang arrested
article-image

RECENT STORIES

5th Junior Girl's National Boxing Championship 2022: SAI Bhopal boxer Khushi wins gold medal

5th Junior Girl's National Boxing Championship 2022: SAI Bhopal boxer Khushi wins gold medal

Indore: President's Appreciation Medal 2022 for Indore scientist

Indore: President's Appreciation Medal 2022 for Indore scientist

Indore: As DEO delays in renewing recognition, 10K students of 90 schools in jitters

Indore: As DEO delays in renewing recognition, 10K students of 90 schools in jitters

Indore: Mobile shop owner ends life

Indore: Mobile shop owner ends life

Indore: Boy from Alirajpur dies after falling from a height

Indore: Boy from Alirajpur dies after falling from a height