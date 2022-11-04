Indore: Mobile shop owner ends life

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shop owner selling mobile phone accessories allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in Juni Indore area on Friday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to SI AS Malviya from the Juni Indore police station, Sunil Gurnani (52), a resident of Mahak Apartment in Juni Indore area, was found hanging from the ceiling by one of his family members. He was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. Sunil ran a mobile phone accessories shop in Jail Road area. The reason for his taking such an extreme step could not be established yet. The statements of his family members are being taken by the police to know the reason for his suicide.