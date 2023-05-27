Indore: “Mission Life” campaign by WCD from May 29

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to promote the idea of “Mission Life”, women and child development department is to organise a series of events under “Meri life” starting from May 29 to June 05. The week is to be celebrated to spread awareness regarding major issues including ‘water conservation’ and ‘save environment’ campaign.
The scheme is to be promoted as mass movement from May 29 2023 to World Environment Day (05 June 2023), where various activities are to be organised at the all-India level.
“Four themes related to environment, water conservation, lifestyle, and use of plastic are to be conducted till 05 June. Activities such as the use of coarse grains, promotion of nutrition gardens, water body conservation and cleanliness are to be organised at the state, district, and project and Anganwadi centres,” said Ram Rao Bhonsle, commissioner, women and child development department.
Objective of Save Energy Campaign
Cycling for short journeys
Use of earthen pitcher to keep water cool
AC temperature should be kept at 24 degrees
Walking in the open, instead of using a treadmill
Objective of Campaign for Water Conservation
Use of bucket harvesting in place of pipe for washing cars and watering plants
Leakage of water pipes to be plugged
Reuse of water once used, such as irrigation with used water
Objectives of Campaign for Lifestyle
Making coarse grains available in Anganwadi centres, mid-day meals and ration shops
Use of leftover food in compost
Nutrition gardens and terrace gardens to be developed in homes, schools and offices
Objectives of Campaign for Less Use of Plastic
Eco-friendly cutlery should be used
Menstrual cups should be used instead of sanitary pads
Instead of plastic brush, bamboo toothbrush should be used
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)