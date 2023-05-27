Indore: “Mission Life” campaign by WCD from May 29

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to promote the idea of “Mission Life”, women and child development department is to organise a series of events under “Meri life” starting from May 29 to June 05. The week is to be celebrated to spread awareness regarding major issues including ‘water conservation’ and ‘save environment’ campaign.

The scheme is to be promoted as mass movement from May 29 2023 to World Environment Day (05 June 2023), where various activities are to be organised at the all-India level.

“Four themes related to environment, water conservation, lifestyle, and use of plastic are to be conducted till 05 June. Activities such as the use of coarse grains, promotion of nutrition gardens, water body conservation and cleanliness are to be organised at the state, district, and project and Anganwadi centres,” said Ram Rao Bhonsle, commissioner, women and child development department.

Objective of Save Energy Campaign

Cycling for short journeys

Use of earthen pitcher to keep water cool

AC temperature should be kept at 24 degrees

Walking in the open, instead of using a treadmill

Objective of Campaign for Water Conservation

Use of bucket harvesting in place of pipe for washing cars and watering plants

Leakage of water pipes to be plugged

Reuse of water once used, such as irrigation with used water

Objectives of Campaign for Lifestyle

Making coarse grains available in Anganwadi centres, mid-day meals and ration shops

Use of leftover food in compost

Nutrition gardens and terrace gardens to be developed in homes, schools and offices

Objectives of Campaign for Less Use of Plastic

Eco-friendly cutlery should be used

Menstrual cups should be used instead of sanitary pads

Instead of plastic brush, bamboo toothbrush should be used

