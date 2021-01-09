Indore mishap: Lucknow-bound bus from Surat rams tree in Indore

Indore: As many as eight passengers were injured after a bus rammed a tree in Chandan Nagar area on Saturday. It is said the bus driver was trying to save a car on the wrong side and he lost control. The police are taking the statement of the driver and passengers.

The incident took place near Ambar Nagar Square around 7.20 am. A bus from Gujarat was travelling to Lucknow from Surat. The vehicle entered the city limits when the accident occurred. Eight persons injured in the accident and two of them received critical injuries.

Investigating officer ASI Suresh Yadav said the bus was carrying about 40 passengers and eight of them received injuries. The injured people are from Indore and some of them are undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

It is said that the bus driver took a nap and he lost control after which the bus rammed a roadside tree. However, police said the bus driver lost control in saving a car due to which the accident happened. Fortunately, the conductor side portion was hit with the tree so the driver was not injured.

Other passengers were sent to their destinations by the travel agency after they got to know about the accident. The police are taking the statement of the injured passengers to know the exact reason behind the incident.

The Dial -100 (Fast Response Vehicle) reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and they took the injured people to the hospital.