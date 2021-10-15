Indore: ​Mishap averted as ceiling plaster falls in vacant room

Indore

A mishap was averted as a portion of an office ceiling at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) came crashing down, luckily, at a time when no one was there in the room, on Friday afternoon.

Employees who sit in the room were outside for lunch when ceiling plaster collapsed, at around 2 pm.

Hearing the loud sound, the employees reached the room only to see damaged computers and tables.

Debris from the ceiling was lying on the floor on tables and floor.

The ceiling plaster fell on two benches which are used by two female employees.



“Fortunately, the incident took place during the lunch so they both were not in their chairs,” said DAVV Employees Association president Anil Yadav.

Vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain along with deputy registrar and campus incharge Prajwal Khare inspected the site. Jain expressed her displeasure over the dilapidated condition of the building and directed the officials of the engineering section to repair the damaged roof immediately.

She also visited other offices in the same building.

“Building audit of old structures on RNT Marg campus was done but due to the lockdown the repair work could not take place. We were fortunate that no one was injured in the incident. We will do whatever it takes to make sure that such types of incidents do not occur in future,” Jain said.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:00 AM IST